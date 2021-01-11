(RCMP)

RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

The Alberta RCMP are asking British Columbians if they’ve seen a man missing since 2019.

In a Monday (Jan. 11) morning press release, Mounties in Hinton, Alta., said they believe 40-year-old Robert Allen Wetsch may potentially be in B.C.

“It is not like him at all to have no contact, so he may not be in a proper state of mind to do so. If anything has happened to him, I just want to know any and all information. If anyone knows anything, please reach out so that I can know where my son is,” Wetsch’s mother Bonnie said in a statement.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing and unable to locate him despite expensive searches in the Hinton area in June and November of 2019.

Wetsch is described as a six-foot Caucasian man, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544780-865-5544. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

missing personRCMP

Most Read