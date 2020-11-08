(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP: Suspect arrested after Vancouver Island man threatened with gun

Confrontation took place on job site in Parksville

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested after police say a man was threatened with a gun in Parksville on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Oceanside RCMP said that on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., they received a complaint from a man stating he had just been confronted by another man with a gun on Lee Road in Parksville.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said police learned a lone man had entered a job site location and had a confrontation with one of the employees. The man reportedly then proceeded to grab a gun from his truck, cocked it and pointed it at the complainant. The man then left quickly in his truck.

The suspect, a resident of the Spider Lake area, was known to the complainant and therefore, RCMP officers headed straight to his residence. Members of the Island District Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to assist because because the file involved a suspected loaded shotgun.

Prior to ERT attendance, Oceanside RCMP were able to arrest the man on his Spider Lake property without incident.

A search warrant was obtained and on the morning of Nov. 5, the suspect’s rural property was searched. Several firearms were found in a safe and seized by the RCMP, pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspect was released on several conditions after the search. He faces proposed charges that include pointing a firearm.

“When a firearm is used in the commission of an offence, the officer’s threat assessment and response is significantly altered,” said Foreman. “Thankfully, we live in an area where this type of event is rare, I’m pleased it was resolved without injury.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Crime Parksville RCMP vancouverisland

Most Read