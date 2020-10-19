(File photo)

RCMP: Two men face charges in reported Parksville fatal hit-and-run

Investigation into man’s death began in August of 2019

Oceanside RCMP have made a pair of arrests in connection with a reported early morning hit-and-run incident on Aug. 24, 2019 that resulted in the death of a Parksville man.

On Monday (Oct. 19) the Oceanside RCMP reported that after a lengthy, complex investigation, they proposed several charges to Crown prosecutors against two Parksville Qualicum Beach men.

Charges were subsequently approved against 35-year-old Ryan John Grob: dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving, fail to remain at the scene of a collision and obstruction of justice. Travis Zackery Taylor, 31, has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Police said Grob has been held in custody and will appear in Nanaimo provincial court. Taylor was released under conditions by a judicial Justice of the Peace.

“This intricate investigation illustrates the time it takes to gather sufficient information to propose charges to Crown counsel,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose, acting detachment commander, in a release. “It required a co-ordinated and collaborative effort between the front line officers, traffic services and General Investigation Section at Oceanside. I am very pleased with the concerted efforts of our team that has resulted in charges being laid in this matter.”

Parksville

