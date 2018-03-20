RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

Police responded to three recent incidents that sent seven people to hospital

Squamish RCMP warned the public Tuesday to stop pouring flammable liquids on fires after several people were seriously hurt in three separate incidents.

On March 4, three people were injured when someone poured gas on a bonfire in Brackendale.

About two weeks later on March 16, police responded to reports of paint thinner being poured on an open fire on Lewis Drive. Two people were seriously hurt and one man is still in critical condition after the container burst into flames.

Later that same day, a girl suffered extensive burns after accelerant was poured on a campfire in Brackendale, again igniting the container.

“Pouring flammable liquids on burning fires may seem like an inconsequential event, but this action can create extreme fire conditions which may cause excruciating burns and possible disfigurement,” said Squamish Fire Chief Bill Stoner.

“The consequences could stay with a person for life; it’s not worth the risk.”

