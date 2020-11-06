A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP officers will board BC Ferries vessels starting this weekend to help ensure passengers are complying with health and safety rules.

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, according to an RCMP press release.

“The RCMP will assist B.C. Ferries from an educational and support capacity doing checks of the vehicle decks to ensure that passengers are following the regulations,” the release noted, adding that there could be fines for passengers who are non-compliant.

RCMP chief Supt. Dave Attfield said in the release that Mounties are committed to public safety and security and want to support the provincial and federal governments’ response to the pandemic.

“Enforcement and education will be conducted in partnership with BC Ferries, to ensure that Transport Canada’s protocols around COVID-19 are met,” Attfield said. “We are confident that education and awareness will help boost compliance rates on B.C. Ferries around marine safety measures.”

Masks are mandatory at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. As well, the ferry corporation abides by a Transport Canada rule that passengers may not remain in their vehicles on lower car decks during sailings.

The release says members of the B.C. RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services will be on some ferries starting today, Nov. 6.

Most Read