Redford Street beautification project seen as template in Port Alberni

A partnership between a commercial property owner, the city and Port Alberni community groups is set to transform a brownfield site on one of the city’s busiest intersections into public green space.

Calgary-based Suncor Energy, which owns the former Petro-Canada site at 10th Avenue and Redford Street, has signed a short-term lease with the city, allowing the property to be landscaped.

The agreement clears a path for a social enterprise project that could model a similar approach to other brownfield sites around the city, said John Douglas, special projects co-ordinator with Port Alberni Shelter Society (PASS).

“Hopefully we have developed a template — whether it’s for us or other service groups — to look at other brownfield sites to see if we can replicate this scenario with other companies,” Douglas said.

Brownfields — vacant, abandoned or derelict commercial and industrial sites — abound in Port Alberni. Redford Corner has been on the radar for some time for potential beautification. The property has been vacant since Douglas was mayor a decade ago.

“When I was mayor, I talked to people who owned it about the potential for beautifying the site,” he said. “We never got it off the ground at that time, then my term elapsed, and it’s been left dormant all these years.”

Current city councillor Ron Corbeil and Douglas have been working for the past year to realize that potential, along with Colin Minions and Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army.

Various partners gathered Thursday at the site, where Chris Duncan and Jim Sears of the Alberni Valley Community Forest presented a $10,000 cheque to get the project off the ground. The funding, endorsed by city council, comes from a small donations fund overseen by AVCF.

“It’s going to be volunteers,” said Corbeil, who is co-ordinating that part of the initiative. “Once it’s finished they’re going to raise money and employ people to do the maintenance.”

Ramsay said the project can provide multiple benefits, empowering marginalized clients with gainful employment and helping to beautify the city at the same time.

“We’re very thankful for the opportunity to partner on this,” he said.

There are specific conditions set out by the owner. A clause in the agreement with the city allows Suncor to sell the property at any time. Another clause ensures no soil at the site can be disturbed. All materials for the beautification, including soil for raised beds, must be brought to the site.

Beyond that, much depends on community donations, including the part-time maintenance jobs. Douglas is co-ordinating donations.

“If nothing else, it will be a fresh layer of donated dirt and grass which will be accessible rather than chained in behind linked fencing,” he said. “At best it will have some seating areas, some raised garden beds, some displays from local service groups and provide a public gathering spot for small local events.”

A Suncor spokesperson said the property has been vacant since 2013 and the company welcomes the city’s initiative.

“We’re always open to exploring opportunities like this one that are collaborative and make good use of available lots while supporting local communities,” said Mita Adesanya.

The intersection at Redford and 10th is slated for repainting to improve pedestrian safety. It was identified as a city priority last year after a road safety study prioritized it as the second most collision-prone intersection in Port Alberni.

Corbeil and Douglas indicated they are already looking at other potential brownfield sites in town, mostly former gas station sites.

