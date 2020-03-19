Parking signs are the only evidence of a referral-only clinic that Island Health opened in Victoria earlier this month. Island Health has emphasized that only those with appointments will be accepted at the clinic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

No location was disclosed by Island Health as people without a referral are asked to stay away

A referral-only COVID-19 testing facility has opened in Port Alberni at an undisclosed location.

Island Health made the announcement via press release late Thursday, March 19, 2020 that the facility opened on March 19.

Island Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) to respond to COVID-19.

“To increase our ability to test those whom health officials deem a high priority, Island Health is actively working to open more COVID-19 referral-only screening clinics across Vancouver Island in the coming days,” the information bulletin noted.

An address for the Port Alberni testing facility was not provided. “It is important that people do not call or attend a screening clinic,” according to Island Health. “Access is by referral and appointment only.

“It is also important to understand that the majority of people will not meet the requirement for testing at a screening clinic.”

According to the latest guidance from the BCCDC, people who should be tested are those with respiratory symptoms who are:

· Hospitalized, or likely to be hospitalized

· Healthcare workers

· Residents of long-term care facilities

· Part of an investigation of a cluster or outbreak

People who do not need to be tested include:

· People without symptoms (The exception is health care workers with COVID-19 infection who require a negative test after symptom resolution to return to work)

· People with mild respiratory symptoms who can be managed at home. This includes returning travellers with an onset of illness within 14 days of return to Canada

People experiencing symptoms such as new fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing or are concerned they have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) should contact their primary health provider by phone. There is an online self-assessment tool available at https://covid19.thrive.health. People may also call a new dedicated coronavirus phone line set up by British Columbia’s Centre for Disease Control at 1-833-707-2792 or HealthLink BC by dialing 811 to talk to a healthcare worker.

CoronavirusHealthcarePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Just Posted

Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

No location was disclosed by Island Health as people without a referral are asked to stay away

Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni agencies feed those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations from the community now accepted

Meals on Wheels finds kitchen to keep preparing meals in Port Alberni

Crisis occurred when COVID-19 restrictions forced a sudden closure of restaurant kitchen

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

Ferry corporation previously suspended hot food service, now stops selling ‘grab-and-go’ items

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Most Read