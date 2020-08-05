The Big House in Klemtu, British Columbia. (Wikipedia photo)

Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside in Klemtu, has moved into a full lockdown due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

The First Nation, based on B.C.’s central coast, about halfway between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, announced the emergency lockdown on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

“This means everyone but essential workers need to stay home, do not visit any household outside of your own and only go out if absolutely necessary to pick up groceries or other essential needs.”

The post added that “more details will be shared once known.”

