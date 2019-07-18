A rescue operation was required below the walkway on Promenade Drive after a woman fell while trying to climb down the rocks. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Rescue required after woman falls trying to climb down from Nanaimo walkway

Husband says his wife fell trying to find a place to urinate

A rescue operation was required after a woman fell while trying to climb down from the waterfront walkway to pee.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and Nanaimo RCMP were called out at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday to Promenade Drive to assist a woman who had fallen down the rocks and injured her leg.

Emergency services on scene said it was initially thought that a rope rescue would be required, but instead the woman was transported directly from the rocks to an RCM-SAR vessel and from there to the W.E. Mills pier to meet a waiting ambulance.

The woman’s husband told the News Bulletin she was trying to climb down the rocks to pee.

The scene of the accident was close to the Nanaimo Harbour B.C. Ferries terminal and according to a social media post from the ferry corporation, the rescue put the MV Quinsam ferry to Gabriola Island 50 minutes behind schedule.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Pamela Anderson adds star power to Green Party town hall in Nanaimo

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Three vehicles collide behind Nanaimo’s Country Club Centre


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

Just Posted

Vancouver Island teen with viral video headlining first concert

Lauren Spencer-Smith, formerly of Port Alberni, has been recording new songs

Port Alberni beach closed due to high bacterial count

Island Health has closed Canal Waterfront Park on the Alberni Inlet to… Continue reading

Port Alberni RCMP identify suspect in locker room thefts

Multiple complaints came in about thefts from Echo Centre lockers

Logging truck accident briefly closes Franklin River Road near Port Alberni

A single vehicle rollover involving a logging truck temporarily closed Franklin River… Continue reading

Sports shorts: camps for kids, BC lawn bowling finals in Port Alberni

Lawn bowling BCs Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club will host the provincial… Continue reading

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Film features Chez Monique, an off-the-grid restaurant on West Coast Trail in B.C.

“The story we are trying to share is of the loving haven they created and sustained for decades.”

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Most Read