Travellers face hours-long backups for BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Travellers face hours-long backups for BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Reservation system crashes as drivers face hours-long waits at BC Ferries

Island-bound traffic started backing up at 8 a.m.

Technical difficulties didn’t help a backed-up situation for travellers on BC Ferries Monday (Aug. 15).

The organization issued an advisory at 12:45 p.m. that the reservation system was down leaving travellers unable to book or change bookings. As of 3 p.m., the system remained down.

By 8 a.m. Monday morning BC Ferries noted staff were loading as many vehicles as possible but the sailing waits started piling up for drivers leaving the Tsawwassen terminal bound for Duke Point in Nanaimo. As of 3 pm., only the 10:45 p.m. sailing had room. Tuesday’s 5:15 a.m. sailing showed space but the 7:45 and 10:15 a.m. sailings were marked full.

READ ALSO: Staff absenteeism has doubled at BC Ferries, impacting sailings and cancellations

Those heading in the other direction similarly had only the 10:45 p.m. sailing as an option.

Despite hourly sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, those Island-bound travellers have a four-sailing wait with tickets open for the 7 p.m. sailing. Congestion the other way also started around noon with travellers facing a two sailing wait.

While the reservation system remained down, the current conditions at cc.bcferries.com remained a viable option for those seeking information. BC Ferries also recommends following along on Twitter at @BCFerries.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Previous story
First Nation women to guide framework for new Big House in Ahousaht territory near Tofino

Just Posted

Truck owners came from as far away as Alberta, Prince George, B.C. and Shirley, B.C. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hayes trucks at the three-day antique truck show at the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds. The Industrial Heritage Society set up the three-day show. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Close to 100 heritage trucks show up for Port Alberni truck show

A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Household incomes rose in Alberni Valley during pandemic: Stats Canada

A career fair, similar to the one pictured here, will take place at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)
Job fair taking place this month in Nanaimo amidst worker shortage

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa docks at SanTerm Berth 3 on Port Alberni’s waterfront, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
VIDEO: Canadian Naval ship arrives in Port Alberni to water salute, Indigenous welcoming