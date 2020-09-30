Mariah Charleson, vice-president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, dances at Harbour Quay in recognition of Orange Shirt Day on Wednesday, Sept. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Residential school survivors honoured in Port Alberni for Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day takes place every Sept. 30

A procession of orange shirts could be seen travelling across South Port Alberni on Wednesday morning in honour of residential school survivors.

Staff at Teechuktl Mental Health organized an Orange Shirt Day event on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The event began with a small group walking from the Quu’asa office on Redford Street to the Friendship Centre, then to the Thunderbird Apartments. The walk was led by Kelly Sport, a member of Ditidaht First Nation and a survivor of the Alberni Indian Residential School.

The walk ended at Harbour Quay, where people gathered to sing and dance.

“It’s great to be part of an event that does exactly what these schools tried to take away from us,” said Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council vice-president Mariah Charleson on Wednesday.

The event followed COVID-19 restrictions, with participants wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

Orange Shirt Day, which is recognized every Sept. 30, honours the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools and raises awareness in Canada about the residential school system and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: Orange shirt society launches first textbook on residential school history

The annual event was inspired by the story of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation elder Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as a child. The colour orange is symbolic of the orange shirt her grandmother bought her for her first day of school. When Webstad arrived at school, she was stripped of all her clothing—including her orange shirt.

During their walk on Wednesday, organizers handed out orange bags to passsersby. The bags included an orange t-shirt, a cedar bough and a piece of devil’s club (for protection) and a copy of the story behind Orange Shirt Day.

“It’s all about spreading awareness and acknowledging a really important part of history,” said Charleson. “There’s good energy [inside the bags] that we want to share. Many of the people with us today are residential school survivors. We wanted to come here and share with people, uplift each other and spread awareness.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousOrange Shirt DayPort Alberniresidential schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nuu-chah-nulth women dance at Harbour Quay in recognition of Orange Shirt Day on Wednesday, Sept. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Members of different Nuu-chah-nulth nations gathered at Harbour Quay on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in recognition of Orange Shirt Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

Just Posted

Residential school survivors honoured in Port Alberni for Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day takes place every Sept. 30

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

ALBERNI GOLF: Van Lent gets hole in one

Next Sunday, Oct. 4 will be the windup for Sunday morning golf for this crazy year of 2020

EDITORIAL: Election forces change, uncertainty for Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

The Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding is heading into a snap election at a time when we least need it.

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs prepare for unusual 2020-21 season

Questions remain about funding, fans in seats at the Alberni Valley Multiplex

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read