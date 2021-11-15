Residents evacuated from Qualicum Beach campground as flood waters rise

Martindale Road in Parksville was flooded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo) Onlookers along Martindale Road in Parksville watch flood waters on Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo) Water pools outside a fence surrounding the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 15, 2021. (Philip Wolf photo) Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department personnel were on hand helping evacuate residents at the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 15, 2021. (Philip Wolf photo) Residents along Martindale Road in Parksville deal with flood waters on Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)

Heavy flooding around the province has also hit the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

In Parksville on Monday, Nov. 15, Martindale Road residents had to deal with a familiar annual occurrence when the Englishman River swelled and began to overflow.

Many of those impacted live in nearby mobile homes and RVs at Pathfinder Park.

One resident, Heather Rathburn, said early Monday morning she noticed the water had gone up on the steps of her mobile home. She quickly grabbed her dog and used her kayak to leave the area.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue are getting ready to evacuate residents in the area as the water continues to rise.

READ MORE: Heavy rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville

In Qualicum Beach, members of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department were on hand helping residents evacuate from the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground. At 1:10 p.m., all but one of the affected residents were evacuated as they awaited an official order from the Regional District of Nanaimo.

RDN officials indicated early Monday afternoon that official word on evacuations and other measures needed in the area would be released shortly.

– will be updated

floodingNanaimo Regional DistrictParksvillequalicum beach