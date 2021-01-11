Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)

Rachel French was shocked when she heard that Metchosin Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila had travelled to Mexico in December for a wedding.

But what surprised the Metchosin resident further was Kahakauwila defending her trip, saying that it was essential travel to connect with a business partner for her struggling business.

“A wedding isn’t essential travel,” French said. “People make mistakes, but the way you correct it is by owning up to them. The way she defended her behaviour is what has incited a lot of outrage. She has a responsibility to set an example. Who knows? Her constituents might have been more forgiving.”

French will be joining several Metchosin residents in calling for Kahakauwila’s resignation as deputy mayor at Monday’s council meeting on Zoom – the first one held since what Bev Bacon calls the ‘fiesta fiasco.’

READ MORE: ‘I should not have gone’: Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

The Metchosin farmer said she hasn’t stepped foot inside a friend or neighbour’s home since March 13, 2020.

Bacon spent the majority of December on her farm, eating mostly potatoes from her garden and meat from her freezer. She believes that Kahakauwila has lost public trust and said she wouldn’t mind seeing her step down as a councillor too.

Although an apology usually goes a long way, Shelley Donaldson says it’s too late.

Donaldson, who has an immunocompromised daughter, says Kahakauwila has “embarrassed and insulted” Metchosin residents, especially when “a lot of people have been making sacrifices.”

As a farmer, Donaldson said she’s cancelled several appointments to bring a clinician from Abbotsford to do check-ups on her horses. Meanwhile, French has had to cancel trips to New York City, Ecuador and Ladysmith last year, and an upcoming one to Yukon, due to provincial travel orders.

“Every time someone like her travels, it prolongs how long we will still have to stay apart,” said Donaldson. “Either you’re on the team or you aren’t. There’s a term that people say, ‘We’re all in this together.’ I don’t get a sense that Kyara is a part of that.”

RELATED: Greater Victoria politicians’ travel activities come under fire

Mayor John Ranns said although he expects a flurry of upset residents at Monday’s meeting, he has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. He is not able to remove her as a councillor.

He said he’s received hundreds of emails from upset people, within and outside of Metchosin.

Ranns pointed out that he thinks Kahakauwila “made a dumb move, and has paid the price more than anyone will ever believe.” He added that he doesn’t condone her trip, but wants to support her after she “made a bad call.”

“Lighten up,” said Ranns. “Everybody is entitled to one mistake. Nobody condones what she did, but if every elected representative had to step down after making a bad decision, I would have never made it past our first term. Frankly, I don’t know why anyone would run for local office because I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Coun. Kahakauwila has not responded to requests for comment.

ALSO READ: 7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusDistrict of MetchosinMetchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules
Next story
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign

Just Posted

The Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni sustained “significant” damage after a truck crashed into it on Dec. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hotel facing $100K in damages after hit and run

Blue Marlin forced to close hotel after crash wrecks main entrance

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul is pastor at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says one Vancouver Island pastor

Theresa Shea recently won the 2020 Guernica Prize for best literary fiction. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Newest Guernica Prize winner to read at virtual Port Alberni event

Electric Mermaid: Live Readings scheduled for the third Friday of every month

Author Shayne Morrow, whose first book The Bulldog and the Helix has just been released, converted a linen closet in his Port Alberni home into a writing nook overlooking his vast garden. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
A song of Dread in the year of the pandemic

Port Alberni writer Shayne Morrow opines for simpler times

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
School District 70 PACs receive gaming grants

Parent advisory councils in School District 70 Pacific Rim will receive provincial… Continue reading

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

Most Read