Creekside Apartments are located on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Residents oppose changes to parking at Port Alberni apartment unit

Tenants also say maintenance needs to be done before expansion should happen

Owners of an apartment complex in North Port Alberni are hoping to expand, but residents aren’t too happy about some of the proposed changes.

The owners of the Creekside Apartments on Gertrude Street are seeking relief from parking regulations in order to add eight more rental units. They are proposing to reduce the number of required parking spots on the property from 1.25 spaces per unit to 1.08 spaces per unit. This will bring the number of parking spaces down from 33 to 28.

Port Alberni city council voted to issue a permit to Creekside Apartments during a meeting on June 22, which will allow the owners to reduce parking.

City planner Katelyn McDougall explained that the city does not have any specific policy guidelines when it comes to evaluating parking lot requirements.

“The owner has indicated that they believe the parking lot to be underutilized,” said McDougall. Although no specific parking analysis has been undertaken, McDougall agreed that this appears to be the case after a few site visits.

She pointed out that public transit is available on Gertrude Street, as well as public parking. The two apartment buildings also border the Kitsuksis Dyke, which allows for access to the walking path.

During Monday’s council meeting, Councillor Debbie Haggard agreed that the area is “walkable” and has options for public transit.

“There is such a strong need for rental units in our community,” she said. “I would never want to jeopardize rental units for a few parking spaces.”

However, council received a pair of letters of opposition against the project. One of these came from a neighbour, who believes the area is too densely populated already, while the other was signed by multiple tenants of the Creekside Apartments.

In a later interview, tenants of the apartments said that despite assertions from the property owner, the parking lot is “well-used.” At this time, there are only four tenants in the 18-unit complex without vehicles. One tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the parking lot is frequently used by people walking along the Kitsuksis Dyke or visiting the nearby playground.

“Some people here have two or more cars,” he said. “You want to knock out five [parking spaces] and bring in eight more people with eight more cars?”

As for public transit and street parking, tenants say this is not possible for everyone. A number of seniors with mobility issues live in the apartments.

“They can’t park in the street,” said one tenant.

“It depends what age you are,” added another. “The grocery store is a 10-minute walk away—if you’re a young person.”

The placement of the new unit will make the parking lot narrower, and tenants are worried that entrance and exit traffic will become congested.

Although parking is “the No. 1 issue,” tenants had a few other concerns related to maintenance of the building. The laundry room, for example, only has two washers and dryers that are “poorly maintained” and won’t be enough to accommodate eight more units.

“I’m not opposed to having more housing, but we want this place to get fixed up first,” said one tenant.

“We all have to share this space,” said another tenant. “We don’t want to live like sardines.”

According to council, concerns outside of the parking lot can be addressed during the development planning stage for the project.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PlanningPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde
Next story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

Residents oppose changes to parking at Port Alberni apartment unit

Tenants also say maintenance needs to be done before expansion should happen

QUINN’S QUIPS: Hawks’ nests halt logging in Alberni Valley Community Forest

Biologists will take two years to study nest site, says forest manager

City of Port Alberni receives $2M from community forest

AVCF hands over largest dividend cheque ever after successful year in 2019

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

UPDATE: More details released on search for missing Vancouver Island hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

Nearly 11 million Canadians have received COVID-19 financial aid, Trudeau says

Trudeau says cost of doing nothing would be much higher

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

UPDATE: Vancouver Island skydiving community mourns loss of one of its own

James Smith, 34, of Victoria, dies in Nanoose Bay incident

Elizabeth May endorses Furstenau in BC Greens race

Former federal party leader backs Cowichan Valley MLA

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Most Read