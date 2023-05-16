Residents oppose Cherry Creek OCP changes

Cherry Creek residents say they want less regulation and more freedom to do what they want on their own land.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board room was standing room only on Monday, May 1 as more than 100 people turned out to express their concerns about a proposed amendment to Cherry Creek’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

For the past year, the ACRD has been considering amendments to the OCPs of each of the six electoral areas to make sure they are aligned with a proposed updated zoning bylaw.

The amendments to the other five OCPs have already been adopted, but Cherry Creek’s was delayed due to a byelection that took place in March.

Many concerns about the amendment were driven by a post that had been circulating on Facebook, which suggested that one of the changes to the OCP will mean “most home-based businesses will not be allowed on parcels of lands under five acres.”

Planner Alex Dyer explained during the public hearing that there are two different kinds of home-based businesses: home occupations (which includes things like daycares and hair salons) do not have a minimum lot size, while home industries (which includes larger businesses like manufacturing and heavy equipment repair) require five acres or more.

Dyer added that this “home industry” use was introduced as part of the Cherry Creek OCP update that took place in 2012, based on feedback from community members.

“This is something that came from the community,” he said. “Hearing the discussion that we hear now, I think it’s time to review that. If the community needs a new Official Community Plan that’s driven from the comments and the feelings of the residents today then I think it’s appropriate if the regional district has that conversation.”

The meeting lasted more than two and a half hours as Cherry Creek residents took turns sharing their opinions. All expressed opposition to the OCP amendment, and most expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the ACRD. Some residents only learned about the public hearing from a sandwich board on the side of the road, while most of the people in the room learned about the meeting through Facebook.

One resident, Jacqueline Walker, who was attending the meeting through Zoom, said that the ACRD’s process is not very accessible or transparent.

“The lack of plain language provided in explanations deters involvement and engagement,” she said. “I can see why it might seem intentional because the language is so complexly delivered. It seems like there could be more efforts made towards engaging the public and getting feedback so that everyone does feel they’ve been consulted and considered.”

Cherry Creek business owner Heather Powell agreed with this.

“We want it simple,” she said. “We want less regulation and the regulations that we do have, we want them simple for us to understand.”

Cherry Creek director Mike Sparrow, who was chairing the meeting, heard the feedback from residents and promised to take it back to the ACRD board.

“I agree, [the information] needs to be out sooner, out quicker and dispersed better,” he said. “I totally agree with that, and I need to hear from the people.”

Regional district staff are now recommending a second public hearing for the OCP amendment, as well as “further dialogue opportunities” with the public. During a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 10, the ACRD board voted to hold a future in-person open house at Cherry Creek Community Hall.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Beaufort director Fred Boyko suggested that each electoral area having their own zoning bylaws might eliminate some of the concerns expressed by Cherry Creek residents.

“The one size fits all approach might not be the best way to do this,” said Boyko.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

