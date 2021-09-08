(PQB file photo)

(PQB file photo)

Residents warned about aggressive bear at Englishman River Regional Park

Visitors told to exercise caution, keep pets close

A bear has been seen near the Allsbrook Road entrance to Englishman River Regional Park and has reportedly been aggressive toward people and dogs.

The Regional District of Nanaimo park services is advising the public to exercise caution when visiting the park and to keep children and pets close and in clear sight at all times.

They ask park users to be alert and also to respect all wildlife.

READ MORE: Summer turns deadly for black bears in Tofino and Ucluelet

The RDN has also advised residents not to bring out their garbage bins out on the eve of their collection as they are targetted by bears. This repreents the cause of half of the bear-related problem calls made to conservation officers.

Placing carts out the night before collection day goes against local waste collection bylaws and provincial regulations. Under the BC Wildlife Act, a person leaving attractants accessible to dangerous wildlife may be subject to a $230 fine(s) issued by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

In areas frequented by bears, setting carts out the night before collection is considered an offence. Conservation officers noted the public is legally responsible to secure their attractants and not place garbage and compost carts out the night before collection.

— NEWS Staff

