A truck exits at the Hefner Road exit of I-35 in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 20, 2020. Truck drivers face an uphill challenge as rest stops shut down and owners bar access to washrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Truck drivers face an uphill challenge as rest stops shut and owners bar access to washrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals, hot showers or even a place to wash their hands.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says the shuttered truck stops are a “huge problem” across Canada and the U.S.

He says highway rest areas for big-riggers are likely less risky than a grocery store or pharmacy, which can be more crowded.

On Sunday, Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton tweeted photos of signs barring bathroom access to drivers and called it a “disgrace,” saying that drivers “get goods to market” and deserve respect.

In a letter to the prime minister last week, Teamsters Canada asked Ottawa to force companies to clean trucks, trains and package cars between use to prevent transmission of the virus.

