The Rosebowl Restaurant closed its doors at the end of June, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

Restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular Campbell River eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

One of Campbell River’s favourite eateries has been bought by the province to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The Province, through BC Housing, has bought the former Rosebowl Restaurant in Campbell River and will convert it into bridge housing for locals experiencing homelessness.

“This project will provide people in our community with a safe place to sleep while we work with our partners to build the permanent homes they deserve,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island. “We know our community is safer and healthier when everyone has a place to call home, with supports and services to help them succeed, and we are working closely with the city to build new permanent supportive housing as fast as possible.”

This is the second business in the area bought by the province to be converted into social housing. In May, BC Housing bought the Heritage River Inn, a motel along the banks of the Campbell River, for $4.08 million to convert it into affordable housing for the victims of an apartment building fire that happened on May 8.

The popular Rosebowl Restaurant closed down at the end of June after 50 years of serving Chinese food in downtown Campbell River. Renovations to the Rosebowl Restaurant building, located at 1221 Cedar St., will begin immediately to create space for 20 beds. The bridge housing will provide residents with a bed, showers and meals, as well as many of the support services found in permanent supportive housing.

Vancouver Island Mental Health Society will oversee day-to-day management of the facility. Society staff will be on site 24/7 and will provide guests with outreach services, as well as connection and referral to health services.

“On behalf of the entire community, council extends our appreciation for the quick action by the Province and minister of municipal affairs and housing to ensure temporary housing is available in a central location for people who need additional support, especially with the added complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andy Adams, mayor, City of Campbell River. “Establishing bridge housing in this location, run by an organization with proven experience in our community, will support people who have limited or no alternatives for housing. This is also welcome as it bridges services until longer-term supportive housing is available, a much-needed form of housing in Campbell River.”

The project is expected to open in August 2020 and will be operational until a new permanent supportive housing project is in place. BC Housing is working with the City of Campbell River to explore potential supportive housing locations and will provide more information to the public once a plan for permanent supportive housing has been developed.

“We are pleased to partner with the Province and BC Housing to operate this bridge housing for the homeless in Campbell River,” said Taryn O’Flanagan, CEO, Vancouver Island Mental Health Society. “Having a place to stay is an important step in maintaining the well-being of vulnerable people in this community.”

Once the permanent supportive housing is built and residents leave the bridge housing, BC Housing will engage with the community about redeveloping the site at 1221 Cedar St. into an affordable housing project.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between the government and the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Quick Facts:

The B.C. government purchased the Rose Bowl Restaurant in Campbell River for $985,000 through the Supportive Housing Fund.

In addition to this project, the Province is working in partnership to deliver close to 120 new affordable homes for people in Campbell River:

41 homes at the recently purchased Heritage Inn for people who were displaced by the fire at the Pacific West complex.

49 homes for women and children leaving violence.

27 homes for people with low to moderate incomes, including those with brain injuries and their families (Linda’s Place).

Campbell Riverhomeless housingHomelessness

