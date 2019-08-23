Retired teacher Patrick Shannon of Nanoose Bay won a ‘Set for Life’ top prize of $675,000. — BCLC photo

Retired Vancouver Island teacher ‘Set for Life’ after $675K lottery win

Patrick Shannon plans to buy new sails for his sailboat

Patrick Shannon has wanted new sails for the 16-foot sailboat he has been building in his spare time.

The retired teacher from Nanoose Bay will now get those sails, after scratching his way to a $675,000 top prize win with a Set for Life ticket.

Shannon says the extra money means he can buy the sails as opposed to having to make them himself.

“Originally I was going to buy a sewing machine and teach myself to sew the sails together, but now I won’t have to,” says Shannon.

READ MORE: $5-million lotto ticket sold in Nanaimo

READ MORE: Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Shannon admits he rarely buys Scratch & Win tickets, but was stopping for gas and decided to buy a Set for Life ticket on a whim. He later scratched the winning ticket at the family dinner table and soon discovered he was a big winner.

“We were all a little confused at first,” said Shannon. “We thought that it couldn’t be real… we had to go to the local grocery store to have the retailer scan the ticket just to be sure.”

Shannon says aside from sailing around the Gulf Islands, he’s excited to use the money to provide a better life for his family.

For more information visit www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open preseason with overtime loss

Bulldogs fell to Powell River Kings, 3-2

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Port Alberni bands ‘out of the basement’ and onto an album

Two bands, products of the Alberni Valley’s school of rock, celebrate their CD debut

Stephen Novik takes the mic at Words on Fire in Port Alberni

Event takes place Aug. 29 at Char’s Landing

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Most Read