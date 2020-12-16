A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)

Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

In 2016, Krystyna Janik decided to have her dream house built on Bluffs Drive in Qualicum Beach.

But for Janik, that dream has become a nightmare.

The Town of Qualicum Beach has denied her an occupancy permit, due to a zoning violation because the height of the house contravenes the town’s bylaws. A notice on the property will be submitted to the land office until the height issues are resolved.

Janik was given an opportunity to appear before Qualicum Beach council on Dec. 9, to convince the town not to put a notice on her property and also allow her to move into the home.

“The house is a little bit too high,” Janik said. “It’s an innocent mistake. It was completely unintentional. It just happened. I don’t have reason to build my house higher. My house is safe. It is built in accordance with the safety regulation.”

RELATED: Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

RELATED: Motorsport owners don’t feel they won a victory over North Cowichan

Janik added visually her house does not appear any higher than her neighbour’s house and is not bothering anyone.

“To rebuild the roof it would cost me huge amount of money,” said Janik. “From what I understand it would be over $300,000. I don’t have this money. I am 74 years old. I work very hard for my life and I really wanted for my remaining years of my life to live in peace and quiet. It was my goal. It was my dream. That’s why I decided to build this house in that area because it appears to me to be a very good area. Very nice area and very quiet place.”

Janik pleaded to council to grant her an occupancy permit.

“I feel deep sadness after all these years when I work so hard and I have been dreaming to have something,” said Janik. “Now it turned into something very unpleasant. It affects my budget, it affects my health. I am hoping you would have compassion in your heart to allow me to move to the house so I can really enjoy it.”

Ursula Kur, who lives close to Bluffs Drive, spoke to council to support Janik.

Kur explained she and her husband drove around to look at the different house designs and structures along Bluffs Drive and compared them with Janik’s house.

“I didn’t see anything that stood out about Krystyna’s house that was so not acceptable to I guess people around the Bluffs,” said Kur. “And what I’ve learned over time that this has really brought incredible division in the community that should really be together and neighbours that should support each other. Because it really doesn’t make any difference, 16 inches on someone’s roof, to someone’s survival and being able to actually live and continue.”

Kur said she’s seen Janik’s health deteriorate because of this and questions who actually benefits from all of this.

“She’s unable to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of her life,” said Kur, who also asked the council for compassion.

Councillors sympathized with Janik’s situation but they indicated that she was given ample notice to correct the situation. Coun. Robert Filmer said if all the house on the Bluffs are conforming, no exceptions should be given.

“Sixteen inches, that’s a lot,” said Filmer. “If it was one or two inches over, it might be a different story but that’s not the case. I support where we’re going with this.”

Coun. Scott Harrison said “a hardline is totally warranted,” stressing the importance of being consistent when enforcing town policies and bylaws.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

developmentqualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP arrest alleged ‘porch pirates’ after series of parcel thefts

Just Posted

This year’s Community Christmas Dinner will be distributed via the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen truck on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY CAPT. MICHAEL RAMSAY)
Alberni Valley’s community Christmas dinner will be takeout for 2020

Meals will be individually packaged and handed out

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Baby Yoda is just one of the many colourful characters adorning a yard on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George <ins>(holding Hughes’ puppy Riot</ins>) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. <ins>The warming shelters were a three-night experiment from 6 p.m. to midnight and were set up and taken down each night. </ins> (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trial run for ‘pop-up’ warming centre in Port Alberni

The Grassroots Homelessness Coalition Society is helping Port Alberni’s vulnerable people

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

Two people suspected of stealing parcels delivered to residences in Nanaimo were arrested on the weekend. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo RCMP arrest alleged ‘porch pirates’ after series of parcel thefts

Home security video, tips and investigative work leads to male and female suspects

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

The parking lot in Campbell River where the physical altercation took place between a Campbell River couple and two First Nation's women. (Google street view )
Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

Most Read