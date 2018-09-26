Former Victoria police chief constable Frank Elsner. News file photo

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

A review of the two investigations and subsequent discipline proceedings involving former Victoria Police Chief Const. Frank Elsner found the actions taken against the former chief were reasonable and appropriate.

RELATED: Disciplinary hearing for former Victoria chief begins today

But the report questioned the discipline process, stating discipline authorities, in cases like this, should not be local mayors as they do not have the expertise needed.

“It is a most serious event when a chief constable becomes the subject of a Police Act investigation because they occupy such a high position of public trust in the community and the justice system,” said the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) in a statement released late Wednesday morning. “It makes little sense to entrust the responsibilities of discipline authority to a person who lacks the requisite training and experience, and who may have little to no understanding of the complexities of the police discipline system.”

RELATED: Frank Elsner resigns from Victoria Police Department

Elsner quit the force in May 2017, after being suspended and following a dispute over the handling of discoveries that he exchanged “salacious and sexually charged” Twitter messages with the wife of a subordinate officer.

An internal investigation by the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board was launched in August 2015 after the situation was brought to light. The female officer was a member of the Saanich Police Department, while her husband was under Elsner’s command in Victoria.

Elsner apologized for his behaviour and the police board voted to keep him on as chief, while imposing disciplinary measures.

Elsner was found to have committed a total of eight acts of misconduct under the Police Act.

Some of the disciplinary measures taken against him included a 30-day suspension, demotion in rank to constable and training in ethical standards.

RELATED: Police watchdog appealing decision for Elsner Twitter investigation

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Don Bryant’s loyalty to Royal Canadian Legion shines through

Former president of Port Alberni’s Royal Canadian Legion celebrated his 90th birthday last month

Shooters come back from behind for second Alberni Ladies League win

Bombers sit at the top of the standings for Port Alberni’s Ladies Non-Contact Hockey League

Wind-up on the way for Alberni Men’s Golf Club

The weather looks promising for Sunday, Sept. 30

ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour basics at Port Alberni workshop

Victoria artist Joanne Thomas will host one-day workshop

Alberni Pacific Railway temporarily halted

Technical Safety BC discovers ‘regulatory violations’

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Most Read