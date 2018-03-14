Lauren Southern. (Instagram photo)

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

A Langley-based right-wing activist has been barred from entering the U.K. by British border forces in a northern port city in France.

In a statement to Black Press Media, the U.K. Home Office said that Lauren Southern was stopped from entering the country in Coquelles on March 12.

A spokesperson said that Southern’s “presence in the UK was not conducive to the public good.”

A letter from UK Border Forces to Southern said that she had applied to enter the U.K. for five days.

In an Instagram post, Southern, who identified as Pakistani to the Border Force, said that she was permanently banned from the U.K. “after being questioned and held under schedule 7 (the terrorism act) for six hours. I was found guilty of ‘racism’ lol (sic).”

The letter to Southern noted that she was a “threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom, “based on her distributing “racist materials” in Luton on Feb. 24.

In an interview with British political activist, and founder of the far-right, English Defence League Tommy Robinson, Southern said she has been stuck in Callais since Monday.

Southern told Robinson that because she was scheduled under the Terrorism Act, she lost her right to remain silent.

“They asked… if I was a Christian extremist,” she said.

Southern said she was asked how she would feel if “[drove] a car or a truck into a group of people, of Muslims.”

When she responded with a denial and incredulous laughter, Southern said the questioners told her that Britain had a problem with “right-wing terrorism.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ve never committed terrorism or wanted to commit terrorism in my life,” Southern told Robinson.

“You have no rights.”

Southern, who ran as a Libertarian candidate in Langley in the 2015 federal election, has a long history of falling afoul of border forces for her views.

She was detained by the Italian Coast Guard for trying to block a ship that rescues stranded refugees on May 12, 2017.

Southern, a former writer for the far-right online outlet The Rebel, grew up in Langley and Surrey before attending the University of the Fraser Valley.

She proved too controversial for the Libertarians for awhile before being re-instated as a candidate with support from The Rebel and U.S.-based news outlet Breitbart.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man attempts to contact aliens in the Shuswap
Next story
Overnight shooting north of Courtenay; suspect at large

Just Posted

Vancouver poet to hold workshop in Port Alberni

Poet Cynthia Sharp will host a poetry workshop open to the public at Char’s Landing

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Mastrodonato named to All-Star team

Rookie led the team in scoring in the 2017-18 season

Jazz duo bring bilingual show to Char’s Landing

Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson play the Alberni venue on Friday, March 23

Haahuupayak school closed after death of six-year-old boy

The school will be closed the remainder of the week

Port Alberni city council tweaks election rules

City moves to same-day registration for Oct. 20 vote

WATCH: Port Alberni gets up close and personal with sea life

Gift of microscope takes Alberni Aquarium visitors into hidden world

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

Comox Valley student serves up more than 1,000 pieces of pi for charity

It wasn’t a slice, but Comox Valley student Jack Boan broke his… Continue reading

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

Let the water flow: BC Hydro to flood John Hart generating station tunnels later this month

The John Hart Generating Station replacement project will soon turn on the… Continue reading

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Most Read