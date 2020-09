Faber Road remains closed to traffic as crews clean up

Faber Road is currently closed to traffic after a logging truck tipped over near Ash Main on Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m., according to a man who lives a street over. He heard the commotion but didn’t see anything.

Emergency crews, traffic flaggers and a tow truck are on scene. The area remains closed to traffic.

More to come…

