Road construction will affect Highway 4 traffic east of Port Alberni

Temporary detour onto Highway 4 in Whiskey Creek for culvert work starts Aug. 4, 2020

Drivers on Highway 4 at Whiskey Creek can expect a traffic pattern change beginning Friday, Aug. 4, 2020 as Mainroad Mid Island Contracting begins culvert work nearby. Whiskey Creek is east of Cameron Lake and Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

Highways crews will be removing the Melrose Road bridge and installing a culvert starting Aug. 4 until Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, according to a Mainroad press release. Melrose Road runs parallel to Highway 4, across from the Whiskey Creek Co-op gas station and store.

A new exit from Melrose Road onto Highway 4 west of the Whiskey Creek Co-op will provide temporary access to the west end of Melrose, beyond the road closure. This detour will be in effect for the duration of construction.

Traffic will still be able to access Melrose Road to the east.

Any traffic interruptions will be listed on www.drivebc.ca.

