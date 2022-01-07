Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo

Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19

Flash freezing conditions exist on the highway between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River

Commuters heading home for the weekend on BC Hwy 19 are being advised to be extra careful this afternoon.

Mainroad North Island Contracting, which is responsible for snow clearing in the region, sent a press release saying rapidly changing temperatures are causing flash freezing conditions on the stretch of highway between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River.

Road crews are actively patrolling the highway, and applying winter sand to improve traction as quickly and safely as possible.

READ MORE: Campbell River snow clearing operations challenged by recent extreme snowfall events

READ MORE: Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

The release asks drivers to avoid travel at this time, but said if people must take to the roads to drive with extreme caution.

Motorists can check DriveBC for updates.


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverTransportation

Previous story
COVID crisis has Victoria police invoking ‘tsunami clause’ for first time ever
Next story
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland amid high winds

Just Posted

Katherine Simons and Will Richards make up The Co-Conspirators. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Acoustic duo brings musical tales to Char’s Landing

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations

Artist Lawrie Raymer’s glasswork and mixed media painting were featured in the Rollin Art Centre’s “what I did during the coronavirus pandemic” exhibit in October 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist is always learning something new