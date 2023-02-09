The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

The event occurred on Lougheed Highway on Feb. 2

A video is currently circulating online showing dash cam footage of a man standing on the running boards of a dump truck as it is driving down the highway.

This incident, which occurred in Maple Ridge on the morning of Feb. 2, is being reported by some witnesses as the result of road rage, as the driver of a minivan allegedly mounted the outside of the truck after being cut off by the dump truck.

The dump truck is then seen running a red light at the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said that the Ridge Meadows RCMP is still trying to unearth all of the details surrounding this incident.

“Police are investigating a dangerous driving incident involving a dump truck and a minivan,” said Klaussner. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or additional footage of the area at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 2 can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Maple Ridge road rage

