Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon held by the Surrey Board of Trade.

It’s happening on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and tickets are $175 apiece or $1,925 for a table of 11.

Seats, says board CEO Anita Huberman, are “extremely limited.”

The award celebrate Surrey-based businesses and board member who demonstrate “exceptional dedication” to environmental issues.

Kennedy’s father was New York senator and U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and president John F. Kennedy was his uncle.

“We are very excited to bring the son of Robert Kennedy to Surrey, British Columbia,” Huberman told the Now-Leader.

“We’re going to be the largest city in B.C. and with him and Steve Forbes coming later in November to Surrey, we are wanting to put Surrey on the map,” she added.

“Surrey cannot be ignored. Robert Kennedy is of course very engaged in Silicon Valley and we are trying to make Surrey the next clean tech, really high-tech hub for Canada and so we look forward to hearing his great words of wisdom.”

Kennedy is president and co-founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental protection group working to preserve and conserve water resources.

He is also a partner in Silicon Valley’s VantagePoint Ventures Partners’ CleanTech investment team and Rolling Stone magazine named him among “100 agents of change.”

His impending Surrey engagement is not without controversy as Kennedy is a high-profile skeptic of childhood vaccination and has lent his support to the so-called anti-vaxxer movement in the U.S.

“We’re certainly aware of it and understand and appreciate the concerns by the members of the public,” Huberman said, “but he’s going to be speaking on clean technology, environmental policy, water resources at our environment and business awards so I know that there’s concern and whenever you bring in a high-profile speaker such as Mr. Kennedy, there are causes that they may or may not support that are beyond our control.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

Just Posted

UPDATED: Wildfire burning near Taylor Flats in the Alberni Valley

Fire is located close to Highway 4 near Sproat Lake

Alberni high school builds community with new mural

Mural was painted by students, Nuu-chah-nulth education workers

Port Alberni youth breaks neck in riverbank accident

Fundraiser has been set up for youth and his family

Port Alberni’s high school gets a rainbow crosswalk for Pride Day

Students and staff at Alberni District Secondary School celebrated the official opening… Continue reading

Port Alberni man dies in ATV accident

A Port Alberni man has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident near… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

Man suffers burns, dog dies in fire in Nanaimo

Structure burns down on Clifford Road property in Cedar

Most Read