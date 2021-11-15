Rock fallout closes Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni

A rock fallout at Kennedy Hill has shut down Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet region on Monday afternoon.
The highway was closed in both directions around 2:30 p.m. and early estimates suggest it is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.
via @DriveBC – #BChwy4 Kennedy Hill is closed due to heaving scaling. Estimated time of re-opening 6pm. https://t.co/TUNkw3E8TJ#Tofino #Ucluelet #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/Krmfqy7m8a
— BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 15, 2021
READ MORE: Hwy. 4 camera at Sutton Pass remains down a year after lightning strike
READ MORE: One more summer of construction for delayed, over-budget West Coast highway link
READ MORE: Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island