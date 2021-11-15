Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island has been shut down by a rockfall on Monday afternoon. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Rock fallout closes Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni

Road expected to re-open at 6 p.m. on Monday Nov. 15

A rock fallout at Kennedy Hill has shut down Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet region on Monday afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions around 2:30 p.m. and early estimates suggest it is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

