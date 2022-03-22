Roots singer-songwriter makes his return to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Acclaimed folks-roots singer-songwriter Chris Ronald will be returning to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month, joined by John MacArthur Ellis of Port Alberni.

Ronald, a Canadian Folk Music Award nominated songwriter, will be performing at Char’s Landing on Friday, March 25, 2022. Ronald released his chart-topping fifth album, Light & Dark, in 2021, but has not been able to tour until now due to COVID-19. Light & Dark is steeped in Ronald’s British roots, poetic lyrics and signature blend of folk and rock, reminiscient of 60s-era revivalists and 70s-era singer-songwriters.

Years ago, when Ronald first started to get serious with his music, one of his first tour dates was at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. The warm reception he received there further encouraged him to pursue his passion, eventually leading to awards nominations and a record deal with Borealis Records. He’s been back to Port Alberni numerous times since.

This time, he will be accompanied by ace multi-instrumentalist John MacArthur Ellis of Port Alberni.

The March 25 show will start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.sidedooraccess.com or Call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.