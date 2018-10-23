Canada Post workers picket after going on strike in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Canada Post says a second day of rotating strikes by its workers could cause delays in mail and parcel deliveries across the country.

The series of walkouts began yesterday, involving work stoppages in four cities — Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax — to back postal employees’ contract demands.

But the Canadian Union of Postal Workers turned up the heat today, moving the job action to Toronto, where nearly 9,000 of its members walked off the job a minute after midnight.

In a statement, Canada Post spokesman Jon Hamilton said the Crown corporation would make every effort to minimize the impact on its customers.

But he warned the Toronto walkout will have a significant impact on operations which could result in nationwide delivery delays because the city is a key processing hub.

CUPW, which represents 50,000 postal employees, says it needs Canada Post to address issues that have stemmed from the explosive growth of parcel deliveries, including health and safety concerns and precarious work.

Related: Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

Related: How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau
Next story
Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one win on weekend road trip

Tanner Pochipinski earns first career BCHL goal

Steelhead, Huu-ay-aht submit plans for Kwispaa LNG Project

Total plan would cost $10 billion, last 25 years

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Mother passes SD70 trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

ELECTION 2018: Sharie Minions named Port Alberni mayor

Haggard, Solda, Washington, Poon, Paulson and Corbeil named councillors

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Former B.C. sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build while incurring major delays and cost overruns

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast

Officials said 7,000 to 8,000 people were being evacuated from low-lying areas, mostly in Sinaloa state

Most Read