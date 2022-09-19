Patrick Hall leading the procession at the Queen Elizabeth II memorial ceremony in Terrace, northwest B.C. followed by Mary Ann Misfeldt, Legion and RCMP members. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)

Patrick Hall leading the procession at the Queen Elizabeth II memorial ceremony in Terrace, northwest B.C. followed by Mary Ann Misfeldt, Legion and RCMP members. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)

Royal Canadian Legion’s first female president mourns Queen Elizabeth II

“She was a very gracious lady,” said Mary Ann Misfeldt of Terrace, B.C.

A solemn crowd held an intimate gathering at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 13 in Terrace, northwest B.C. on Monday to mourn the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After laying poppies in her honour the gathered crowd sang God Save the King. Patrick Hall of the Terrace Pipes and Drums Society, who serves as the band’s historian and honorary pipe major, led the procession.

Mary Ann Misfeldt of Terrace met Her Majesty in 2005, the year of the veteran, while attending ceremonies in Normandy, France.

Misfeldt had made history the year prior when she became the Legion’s first female national president. She was also the first woman to lead the BC Yukon Command of the Legion and first female president of Branch 13.

“You’re a little bit nervous and a whole lot honoured to have the opportunity,” Misfeldt said of meeting the monarch.

“There was a delegation from the Legion from various parts of Canada… In her graciousness the Queen made a little tour around and I was one of the ones that was lucky enough to be able to salute, touch her hand and curtsy, all in a Legion uniform. So I was very proud. She was a very gracious lady.”

Misfeldt was a leading air woman in the Air Force Police during the early 1960s and worked during her time as dominion president to protect the services and well-being of war-time veterans.

Fighting back tears Misfeldt said the Queen will be missed, summing it up as the end of an era.

“It is a whole lifetime and then some for me, and for most of the people, where she has been a gracious Queen. The world has modernized and the Queen modernized to a certain extent but she was very traditional.”

Among those present were Terrace RCMP members, MLA for Skeena Ellis Ross and City Councillor Brian Downie.

Despite the sadness of the occasion Misfeldt said now is a time to rejoice in the past after 70 years of the Queen’s reign, to look forward to the future and hope for a continued strong relationship with the monarchy.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

Royal Canadian LegionRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home