Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, looks on during a ceremony in Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada’s ambassador in Moscow

Russia says unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s ambassador on Monday, saying an unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa.

Moscow claims Ottawa police have turned a blind eye to “aggressive demonstrators” blocking public access to the embassy’s consular section.

In a Russian-language statement Monday afternoon, the ministry says authorities aren’t doing enough to prevent or detain those committing “hostile actions” against Russia’s diplomatic staff.

The statement does not specify when these incidents are alleged to have taken place but argues they amount to criminal acts and that Canada is not upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Moscow has summoned Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire, a move meant to formally register Russia’s growing ire with Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that Russia’s actions since invading Ukraine “clearly include war crimes,” noting reports of mass graves.

