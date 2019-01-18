FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, March 4, 2016, Russian Su-27 fighter jets and Su-34 bomber, right in the back, are parked at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan, crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Two Russian fighter jets collided in midair in the Far East of the country Friday, the Defence Ministry said. One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, but there is no information on the fate of the other plane or its crew.

The Su-34 jets were on training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan, the Russian military said.

One of the planes crashed into the sea. Several hours later, one pilot was located on an inflatable raft in the sea. Strong, chilly winds hampered the rescue operation but a helicopter managed to pick him up. A second pilot was found on a raft in the sea later and was also airlifted. Both men are believed to be in a good condition.

The other crew also ejected but they have not been found, and there was no immediate information about the fate of that jet.

The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.

