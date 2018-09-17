SAR squads perform technical rescue after hiker injures ankle near Cameron Lake

Woman was evacuated down steep mountain trail by stretcher on Sunday

A woman was transported by stretcher down a hiking trail near Cameron Lake on Sunday after injuring her ankle.

Members from Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Nanaimo Search and Rescue attended.

The woman was hiking with her husband when she slipped and fell around 12:30 p.m.

Nick Rivers, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president, said due to steep and muddy terrain it took members about three and a half hours to evacuate the injured woman. He added that the couple were quite high up on the mountain.

“Stretcher carries down the mountain are very technical …especially where there’s tight terrain,” Rivers said. “There were a couple spots on the trail where you couldn’t stand beside the stretcher because it disappears on one side of you and a there’s a cliff on the other side of you.”

Rivers said on the way down the mountain, members had to perform eight different rope assisted lowers.

“We hooked a rope on a stretcher and assisted down steep terrain,” he said. “We had to use eight different rope set ups and kind of leapfrog members one in-front of each other. It all went really, really well.”

Rivers added that the injured woman was in good spirits coming down the mountain and was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance.