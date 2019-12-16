A Saanich police officer was rear-ended Sunday by a motorist whose front windshield was covered in ice. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police officer rear-ended by driver with icy windshield

Officer sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorist with obstructed view

A driver in Saanich was handed a hefty fine for driving with his vision obstructed after hitting a stopped patrol car.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. a Saanich officer was stopped on Tillicum Road near Gorge Road West when he was rear-ended by another motorist.

When the officer got out of the cruiser to speak to the driver, he saw the front windshield was completely covered in ice and once he walked up to the vehicle, the officer could see the inside of the windshield was also covered in condensation.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

READ ALSO: Saanich police first in B.C. to offer mental health resiliency training

After Sunday’s incident, the Saanich Police Department is reminding motorists to take time to remove all frost, ice and condensation from vehicle windows before heading out on the road.

“This collision was completely preventable,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It takes less than five minutes to clear the ice and defrost the interior windows of a vehicle and taking those preventable steps are just one way in keeping our roads safe.”

Anastasiades recommended motorists keep an ice scraper, squeegee, and a small towel inside their vehicle.

The driver who rear-ended the police car was issued a $109 violation ticket for driving with an obstructed view.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police praise altruistic local for donating hand-knitted toques

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge
Next story
VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Just Posted

Mount Arrowsmith skaters compete at Interclub competition in Mill Bay

Port Alberni will host Vancouver Island Regional Competition in February

Uu a thluck Community Dinner hopes to feed 400 at Christmas in Port Alberni

Biennial dinner takes place on Dec. 25 at Alberni Athletic Hall

BUDGET 2020: Alberni’s animal shelter to assume broader social role, says SPCA

Nanaimo manager lays out new educational role to Port Alberni city council

Port Alberni author Shayne Morrow holds book signing

Morrow’s true crime book is featured at Salmonberry’s at Harbour Quay

Motorhome catches fire in Port Alberni mobile home park

Space heater left inside thought to be cause of fire

WATCH: Christmas kettle campaign volunteer gets musical in Port Alberni

Salvation Army hopes to raise $100K to help families hard hit by forestry strike

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Saanich police officer rear-ended by driver with icy windshield

Officer sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorist with obstructed view

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

Most Read