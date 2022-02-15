Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Sad ending for Sea Lionel Richie, rescued off Vancouver Island beach

Necropsy results pending after death of 2-year-old sea lion

A skinny sea lion was whisked from Greater Victoria’s Island View Beach after a dog-walker’s charge stopped to say hello – and the animal didn’t seem to care.

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by rescuers, the stellar sea lion was plucked from the Central Saanich beach on Feb. 5 and taken to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The sea lion arrived emaciated and weighing just over 95 pounds and received fluid. After a brief first examination, staff figured Lionel was about two years old. After treatment the animal became a little more responsive, less physically cold and showed a little interest in the surroundings.

Despite the staff’s efforts, Lionel died on Feb. 10. Results of a necropsy are pending.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
From Trutch to Truth: new name pitched for Victoria street named for racist official
Next story
‘Predictable and preventable’: Engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide

Just Posted

Commuters wait at the Kennedy Hill construction zone between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni. (Westerly file photo)
End in sight for daytime closures on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

From left, Frances Wilson, Bree Farnum and Ron Merk leave messages in chalk outside of Port Alberni City Hall for International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Overdose deaths still on the rise in Alberni-Clayoquot region

Children at Mt. Arrowsmith Childcare Centre enjoy story time. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni child care centre focuses on nature-based learning

Rob Shick of Port Alberni is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
NHL’s Rob Shick lands in Beijing Olympics ‘bubble’