A black bear, similar to the one pictured here, attacked a puppy in a rural trailer park in Salmon Arm on June 30. (Black Press file photo)

Salmon Arm man bit by bear while trying to save puppy in backyard

Conservation officers looking for bear, provide tips on avoiding bear encounters

When a man in a trailer park in rural Salmon Arm heard his puppy yelping in his backyard, he went out to investigate.

Rounding a corner, he experienced a shock. He ran into a black bear with his pet, a bear that swatted and bit him.

The frightening encounter took place about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

In response to an inquiry from the Observer about a bear attack, the Conservation Officer Service provided details and a precaution.

It said the man received medical treatment for injuries that were not life threatening. The puppy was taken to a veterinarian and its condition is unknown.

Conservation officers have since been to the trailer park numerous times trying to locate the bear.

The officers are also working with trailer park management and residents to help provide education, awareness and safety tips to reduce human-wildlife conflicts. The public is reminded to be aware of surroundings when outside and to take precautions.

For more safety tips, the Conservation Officer Service recommends going to the provincial government website on bear encounters. Tips include never feeding bears, don’t run or climb a tree, keep away from the bear, stay together if you’re with others, go indoors and watch the bear until it leaves.

Residents in the area are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

