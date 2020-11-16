Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. (Rob Crenson photo)

Salmon conservation projects in Ucluelet and Tofino get funding injection

Grants from the Pacific Salmon Foundation total $76,590

Four projects focused on salmon habitat rehabilitation and stock assessment in the Ucluelet and Tofino area have received grant funding from the Pacific Salmon Foundation (PSF) totaling $76,590 through its Community Salmon Program.

The funding will be channeled to the Cedar Coast Field Station Society’s juvenile salmon assessments in Clayoquot Sound ($1,500); Central Westcoast Forest Society’s Habitat Restoration at Shuhum Creek ($30,000) and Hydro Hill Watershed ($33,090) Projects; and Thornton Creek Enhancement Society’s Juvenile Chinook Survival and Hatchery Release Strategy Project ($12,000).

“These are important projects, and we know that Pacific salmon need our help now to restore spawning habitats in streams and rivers and carry out stock assessment,” Michael Meneer, PSF president and CEO said. “The Community Salmon Program values its partnerships with grassroots organizations like [these].

“Supporting community salmon projects across the province is crucial at this time. By working together, we can find solutions to ensure the future of Pacific salmon across the province.”

When accounting for community fundraising, contributions and volunteer time, the Ucluelet and Tofino projects are valued at more than $1 million.

The Community Salmon Program is funded primarily from sales of the federal government’s $6 Salmon Conservation Stamp, purchased annually by saltwater anglers in the public fishery. Proceeds generate nearly $1.5 million for annually for B.C. community grants. The province also contributes funds to the program as part of a $5 million grant, through 2023, to address the immediate and ongoing needs of Pacific salmon and their habitats.

This spring PSF awarded more than $1.2M in grants to 117 grassroots salmon conservation projects across British Columbia. The value of these projects is nearly $10M Including local fundraising and volunteerism.

