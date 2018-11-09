Former Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan stands among employees and owners from San Group Inc. prior to an announcement at an Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ game on Oct. 13, 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Mike Ruttan named to vice-president position in lumber company

Former Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan has landed a new job—with San Group Inc.

San Group announced in a press release Friday afternoon that they have hired Ruttan as their vice-president of Government and Aboriginal Affairs.

Ruttan brings to the role, extensive local government experience, having served as Mayor of Port Alberni the past four years. He also has a strong record of team-building and a positive working relationship with community stakeholders and First Nations in the region.

“As San Group advances investments in Port Alberni, we want to build a meaningful and collaborative relationship with the community and First Nations,” said company president Kamal Sanghera. “To that end, Mr. Ruttan will play a key role in ensuring our work moving forward is productive and thoughtful.”

Ruttan says the opportunity to step into a role in which he can leverage his experience to help produce positive results for the community is important. “The chance to take on such a meaningful position is incredibly exciting,” he said in a statement.

“The opportunity to formulate partnerships and create employment opportunities for people in the community and with local First Nations will be paramount—and I look forward to the work ahead and the local benefits that will result.”

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Just Posted

San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Mike Ruttan named to vice-president position in lumber company

Paint workshop kicks off Indigenous Experience Series

Tseshaht First Nation member Naomi Nicholson has organized new cultural series

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Tla-o-qui-aht and NIC bring early childhood care and education to the West Coast

North Island College works with communities to offer accessible education options

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You can’t opt out of this city’s green bin program, judge rules

Couple argued they already compost on Chiliwack farm property and feed food scraps to livestock

Most Read