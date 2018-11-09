San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Former Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan stands among employees and owners from San Group Inc. prior to an announcement at an Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ game on Oct. 13, 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Former Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan has landed a new job—with San Group Inc.

San Group announced in a press release Friday afternoon that they have hired Ruttan as their vice-president of Government and Aboriginal Affairs.

Ruttan brings to the role, extensive local government experience, having served as Mayor of Port Alberni the past four years. He also has a strong record of team-building and a positive working relationship with community stakeholders and First Nations in the region.

“As San Group advances investments in Port Alberni, we want to build a meaningful and collaborative relationship with the community and First Nations,” said company president Kamal Sanghera. “To that end, Mr. Ruttan will play a key role in ensuring our work moving forward is productive and thoughtful.”

Ruttan says the opportunity to step into a role in which he can leverage his experience to help produce positive results for the community is important. “The chance to take on such a meaningful position is incredibly exciting,” he said in a statement.

“The opportunity to formulate partnerships and create employment opportunities for people in the community and with local First Nations will be paramount—and I look forward to the work ahead and the local benefits that will result.”

