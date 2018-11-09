San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Former Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan has landed a new job—with San Group Inc.
San Group announced in a press release Friday afternoon that they have hired Ruttan as their vice-president of Government and Aboriginal Affairs.
Ruttan brings to the role, extensive local government experience, having served as Mayor of Port Alberni the past four years. He also has a strong record of team-building and a positive working relationship with community stakeholders and First Nations in the region.
“As San Group advances investments in Port Alberni, we want to build a meaningful and collaborative relationship with the community and First Nations,” said company president Kamal Sanghera. “To that end, Mr. Ruttan will play a key role in ensuring our work moving forward is productive and thoughtful.”
Ruttan says the opportunity to step into a role in which he can leverage his experience to help produce positive results for the community is important. “The chance to take on such a meaningful position is incredibly exciting,” he said in a statement.
“The opportunity to formulate partnerships and create employment opportunities for people in the community and with local First Nations will be paramount—and I look forward to the work ahead and the local benefits that will result.”