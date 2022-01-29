San Group turns waste wood into value-added products with new partnership

The San Group celebrates a new partnership with Seaton Forest Products on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Log supply not a concern for Port Alberni remanufacturing plant

San Group has announced a new partnership to turn waste wood into value-added lumber projects.

San Group—which operates mills and remanufacturing plants in Port Alberni and on the mainland—announced on Jan. 26, 2022 that it has entered into a strategic lumber supply agreement with Seaton Forest Products, based in Smithers.

The agreement allows San Group to process waste wood from Seaton into commodity grade lumber products.

Seaton uses a specialized process of manufacturing waste wood, using dry, under-utilized logs that would otherwise have been left in the forest. The waste wood logs are instead turned into cants. The San Group takes these cants and turns them into value-added wood products—such as tables, molding, chairs and door frames.

Log supply is a growing concern for many forestry companies. Western Forest Products, for example, recently announced a possible curtailment at its Chemainus sawmill due to log supply challenges.

READ MORE: Curtailment possible at Western Forest Products’ Chemainus sawmill next week

But Kamal Sanghera, CEO of San Group, argues that there is plenty of supply available. The company has been investing over the past few years into British Columbia’s value-added wood products sector—which saves the environment and creates jobs, said Sanghera.

“There’s enough supply out there, there’s enough natural resources out there,” he said during an announcement at the Port Alberni San Group office on Jan. 22. “Right now we have to use them intelligently. We have to process more in British Columbia.”

San Group continues to expand, he said. The company is adding a second shift in its hewsaw mill, and all of its Port Alberni plants are “in full swing,” said Sanghera.

Andy Thompson, manager of Seaton Forest Products, said in a press release that San Group is “breaking the mold” with their value-added wood products.

“Seaton also prides itself on its philosophy of jobs per metre not metres per job,” he said.


