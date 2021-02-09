Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions listens as San Group owner Kamal Sanghera explains the chop line inside one of the buildings at San’s remanufacturing plant on Stamp Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions listens as San Group owner Kamal Sanghera explains the chop line inside one of the buildings at San’s remanufacturing plant on Stamp Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

San Group’s reman plant in Port Alberni weeks away from completion

Federal travel restrictions hold up final inspections by visiting technicians

The mood at the site of San Group’s remanufacturing plant was light last week, as owners Suki and Kamal Sanghera toured the plant with Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions.

The Sangheras wanted to give Minions an inside view of what is happening behind the dirt berms along Stamp Avenue. New roofs from some of the buildings are now visible from the roads, raising the public’s curiosity.

The Sangheras hope to have most of the plant up and running sometime in April. It’s a relief after sitting and waiting through the coronavirus pandemic, company president Suki Sanghera said. “I feel better than two months ago.”

Construction is almost a year behind, Kamal Sanghera added.

“Our three main components, we’re waiting for technicians. Everything is ready. It’s just final touch-ups.”

Technicians should have been in Port Alberni last October to finish testing, but due to federal government restrictions on international travel, those having to come from Germany, the United States and even inter-provincially from Montreal, Quebec have been delayed.

“I think we will get it done by the end of the month sometime,” Sanghera said. “They (technicians) have to sit and wait for two weeks before they come back for all the testing. That’s already put us five months behind. Everything is ready: dry kilns have been sitting here since July or August and we were ready to install them.”

Separating electricity, storm drains and gas lines from neighbouring Paper Excellence has also been challenging: the Sangheras purchased 25 acres of property that used to belong to the paper mill.

While the company waits, warranties on some machinery that has yet to be installed have run out. Costs have gone up 30 to 35 percent. The company is paying $12,000 Euros (approximately CDN $18,000) per technician per week.

“We keep pushing,” he said.

Five or six buildings should be up and running by April, Suki Sanghera said, including the main manufacturing plant, laminator, finger jointer, paint line, dry kilns and stick building. When the whole site is built there will be 300,000 square feet of buildings with six acres of blacktop in between.

New use for burned out building

Construction also suffered a setback in April 2020 when a building housing the finger jointer machine burned down due to a welding mishap. The finger jointer was moved to another building, so the Sangheras moved the painting and staining line into the rebuilt area, expanding their lines to four.

“The fire gave us another fire inside,” Sanghera said. “There are two ways to look at it: you give up or you fire up inside.”

New sawmill close to operational

A second sawmill that has been under construction at San’s Coulson site is nearing completion as well. Sanghera said they are “65–70 percent up and running” but they are still building their log processing system and moving things around the site. They hope to be fully operational by April.

“Then we need more fibre,” Suki Sanghera said.

San moving heli-logging operations to Alberni plant

The heli-pad at the Stamp Avenue site has been used for storage as equipment is moved around to accommodate contractors. It will still be put to use once the reman plant is running: San intends to move its heli-logging operations to Port Alberni from Campbell River, Kamal Sanghera said.

One casualty of the San Group’s expansion will be Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services, which currently leases a building that San owns. San will need the building for office space once the reman plant is fully operational, Sanghera said. Usma was given an extension last year, but will have to look for a new space.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

forestryPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

San Group owners Suki, left, and Kamal Sanghera with technical manager Richard Zeller anticipate an April start to the remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

San Group owners Suki, left, and Kamal Sanghera with technical manager Richard Zeller anticipate an April start to the remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A contractor climbs scaffolding near an exterior door in the main manufacturing plant at San Group’s Stamp Avenue site. <ins>Port Alberni and Vancouver Island-based contractors were hired as much as possible for plant construction.</ins> (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A contractor climbs scaffolding near an exterior door in the main manufacturing plant at San Group’s Stamp Avenue site. Port Alberni and Vancouver Island-based contractors were hired as much as possible for plant construction. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it
Next story
Air Canada to temporarily cut at least 1,500 jobs, suspend 17 foreign routes

Just Posted

San Group owner Kamal Sanghera, centre, points out the uses of the press building, where glulam—glued laminated lumber—will be assembled at the lumber company’s new remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni. Sanghera, his brother Suki, right, manager Bruce Molander and mayor Sharie Minions tour the reman plant on Feb. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group’s reman plant in Port Alberni weeks away from completion

Federal travel restrictions hold up final inspections by visiting technicians

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Former Hupacasath chief councillor pleads guilty

Four incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020

The Port Alberni Wounded Warriors team, led by Dave Nesbitt, runs down Third Avenue during a practice run on Feb. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warriors team runs through Port Alberni

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

Although the official “Bike to Work” week has been cancelled, Cycle Alberni is still encouraging people to get out and start cycling. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni says get on your bikes and ride

A one-day Go By Bike event will take place Feb. 12, with prizes instead of celebration stations

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

(PQB File Photo)
Qualicum Beach council probe finds no evidence of discrimination or harassment

Review undertaken after Coun. Robert Filmer took leave of absence citing ‘toxic’environment

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

Most Read