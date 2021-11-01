Sand sculpting time: Parksville Beach Festival expected to return in 2022

2018’s first-place winner in the sand-sculpting solo division was Peter Vogelaar’s ‘Hendrix Live - Wild Thing’. (Photo courtesy Parksville Beach Festival)

Get ready for a return to the beach in 2022.

Parksville Beach Festival Society has begun planning for the return of its popular summer events. These include the world-class sand sculpting competition and exhibition, an artisan market, a sculpture light-up show and a summer concert series.

Drawing a typical visitor count of 125,000 during a five-week period, plenty of considerations for hosting an outdoor event are underway.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was cancelled the previous two years.

This fall, board directors are recruiting extra hands to support the 2022 events that put Parksville on the international map. Opening weekend in mid-July will feature 29 international master sculptors vying for coveted prizes in the solo and team sand sculpting categories.

“We need to ensure they have everything they need to be successful,” said Cheryl Dill, society president. “Sand, water, great food and plenty of fun!”

The exhibition of sand sculptures continues for five weeks, along with the remainder of events.

“Volunteers are needed to support the setup, take down and plenty of details in between,” said Dill.

In addition to event support volunteers, the society will recruit other non-profit organizations to manage the gate entrance to the exhibition. More than 150 volunteers welcome visitors throughout the five-week period and these groups receive a portion of the gate proceeds which support their valued community work.

To date, the Parksville Beach Festival has donated more than $900,000 to community groups and projects. Most recently, the society has contributed funds towards improving accessibility and the construction of the outdoor performance theatre.

For more information and to get involved, contact Dill at info@parksvillebeachfest.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

