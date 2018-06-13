(Twitter/Joint Rescue Coordination Centre)

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

A cruise ship passenger had to be rescued off Vancouver Island yesterday and taken to hospital.

Members of the 442 rescue squadron from CFB Comox were called to the Norwegian Jewel on June 12, after an alert went out about a passenger suffering from a medical condition that needed immediate transfer to hospital.

A CC-115 Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter responded to the ship, which was en route form Vancouver to Alaska and near Haida Gwaii at the time of the emergency call. Once aircraft were dispatched, the cruise ship turned around and made for Port Hardy to reduce the travel distance of rescuers.

Upon arrival at the ship, and in the middle of the sea, search and rescue technicians hoisted the passenger up to the helicopter along with a nurse from the ship to accompany the patient to hospital.

The patient was first taken to hospital in Comox, before being transferred to Nanaimo. No information has been released about their condition.

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron is the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre’s (JRCC) primary response team for air and sea rescues. They operate across 1.4 million square kilometres of mainly mountainous terrain in British Columbia and the Yukon, extending approximately 600 nautical miles offshore into the Pacific Ocean.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw
Next story
Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

Just Posted

PROGRESS 2018: Shipbuilding a growth industry for Alberni Valley

Canadian Maritime Engineering gains a foothold in marine industry

Car thieves active in Port Alberni

Four vehicles stolen over the course of a day

Missing Vancouver Island men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen in Ucluelet, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

PROGRESS 2018: Renewal has a new address in Port Alberni

Uptown business development centre given a social enterprise heart

City councillor Chris Alemany seeks re-election

Port Alberni councillor wants to be a strong voice for change

Alberni grads head to prom in style

2018 prom parade took place on Saturday

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Most Read