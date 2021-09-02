The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action

Alberni Aquarium’s Portia Bernar checks out Donut, the aquarium’s resident red-eared slider turtle, on her final day working at the aquarium before returning to school. (Aug. 27, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s aquarium re-opens for 2021

Nicole Dabney demonstrates how she lines up for a pitch while her father, Jack Dabney, watches in the background at the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club pitch on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The pair are headed to the B.C. horseshoe provincial championships in Abbotsford Sept. 4–5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni horseshoe pitchers head to provincial championships

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions