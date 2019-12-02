Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo in an ad for the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday. Facebook photo

Satan makes appearance at Island Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

  • Dec. 2, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • News

It appears that many people who attended the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday in downtown Courtenay had a devilishly good time.

Thanks to a now-infamous ad that appeared in the Nov. 21 edition of the Comox Valley Record promoting the parade, and more specifically “Pictures with Satan” (Santa typo), a Comox Valley resident nearly upstaged the other man in a red suit.

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and donned a red suit, red hat, red face and horns to walk around the downtown and playfully pose for photos.

A variety of photos made the rounds on social media, even one with Miller holding up a ‘Hell froze over so I moved to the Comox Valley!’ sign.

RELATED: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

One photo shows three ‘Satans’ posing for a group photo.

A handful of ‘Satans’ came ready for the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday. Photo by Tish Backs/Facebook

Prior to the weekend, there was talk on social media about a ‘Krampus flash-mob’ looking to bring “alpine entertainment to Courtenay,” but was cancelled due to lack of support.

The typo had made its way around various news outlets in North America; on the Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

A story about the ad has also appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the New York Post along with Fox News.

And for those who were wondering, Mr. and Mrs. Claus did make their appearance at the parade high atop a firetruck.


editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Air quality advisory lifted in Port Alberni
Next story
Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP cleared in drowning death

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man found naked, bloody in car wash

Air quality advisory lifted in Port Alberni

Advisory was issued on Dec. 1

Province turns attention to Cathedral Grove safety improvements

Blasting around ‘Angel Rock’ at Cameron Lake also part of the plan

Harbour Quay lights up Port Alberni’s waterfront

Cold temperatures can’t keep people away from annual tradition

Bridge work to begin at busy Port Alberni intersection

Work begins on Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Satan makes appearance at Island Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

B.C. mom charged with abducting child to face trial in U.K. this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

Most Read