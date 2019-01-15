Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Saudi teen who was granted asylum in Canada says she’s a lucky one

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home

A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she intends to fight for the freedom of women around the world.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun says the fact that she was able to leave Saudi Arabia and settle in Canada makes her one of the lucky ones.

She says many women in her home country are not independent and depend on permission from male guardians for most aspects of their life.

She says she hopes to lead an independent but private life now that she has settled in Toronto.

The 18-year-old ran from her family, whom she alleged was abusive and trying to force her into an arranged marriage.

After barricading herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room and tweeting that she feared for her life if she returned home, Canada granted a request to give her asylum.

The Canadian Press

