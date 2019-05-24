Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the economy has become such a mess under the Liberals that it would take a Conservative government five years to clean it up.

He accused the Liberal government of embarking on a “deficit spree” and spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds since 2017, adding balancing the budget in the short-term is “impossible.”

Scheer says even the most optimistic projections don’t have the Liberals doing so for 20 more years — but the Conservatives would do so in a quarter of that time.

READ MORE: Cross-Canada corridor concept getting dusted off ahead of election

He made the remarks in a speech to members of the Canadian Club at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, where he also said he was pleased with a court ruling today that blocked British Columbia from restricting oil shipments into the province.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled that the province doesn’t have the authority to create a permitting regime for companies that wish to increase their flow of diluted bitumen, in a ruling widely considered a win for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Alberta’s efforts to get its resources to overseas markets.

But while he called it a “helpful” ruling, Scheer added that a climate of uncertainty remains for investors in the resource sector and called on the Liberal government to put the brakes on a bill to enact new environmental assessment legislation and fast-track any judicial reviews to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“Obviously the Conservative party is pleased with this decision. However there still is a great deal of uncertainty as it relates to future court processes,” he said.

READ MORE: Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation accused Scheer of breaking his word on his previous budget promise, saying in a statement that he signed a pledge in April 2017 with the federation’s youth organization promising to balance the budget within two years if he were elected.

“Canadians are already suffering the consequences of breaking a balanced budget promise: Justin Trudeau’s fiscal recklessness will mean at least $100 billion in additional debt piled on the backs of our children and grandchildren,” the statement says.

“The longer a return to balance is delayed, the more debt will accumulate and the longer Canadians will see billions wasted on interest payments.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.