(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70 changing its name to ‘Pacific Rim’

Dropping Alberni will be more inclusive to coastal communities, trustees say

School District 70 Alberni will be changing its name to School District 70 Pacific Rim.

School board trustees made the decision to change the name during a board meeting on Tuesday, March 10. The reason for the name change was twofold. Trustees wanted to acknowledge the schools in the district that are located on the West Coast, but trustees also wanted to enhance SD70’s marketability and perception outside of the district.

READ MORE: Alberni school district considers three name changes

“From a pure marketing stance, the only name that will enhance the marketability of the school district is Pacific Rim,” said superintendent Greg Smyth on Tuesday.

Trustee Chris Washington proposed the new name on Tuesday, noting that the name “Alberni” has gained a bad reputation with monikers like “Canada’s Worst Place to Live.” If the school district was able to attract more international students, she added, it would be able to generate more income.

“It’s sad that we have the reputation we do, but the reality is we do have that reputation,” she said. “I think we have to get past our emotional attachment to the school district name…in order to move the community of our school district forward.”

Trustees Larry Ransom and John Bennie said they would prefer the hyphenated name “Alberni-Pacific Rim” for the school district.

“Taking Alberni out of the name would be a disservice to the community and the residents of the Alberni Valley,” said Ransom.

However, other trustees pointed out that the name “Pacific Rim” is already inclusive of Port Alberni, as the city is located in the Pacific Rim region.

The motion to rename the school district passed on Tuesday, with only Ransom and Bennie voting against it.

Smyth said that the school district has already done some “preliminary costing” when it comes to the name change.

“Given where we are now versus 20 years ago, so much of our stuff is digitized,” he said. “We don’t see the cost to be significant.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort AlberniSchoolsTofino,ucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

School District 70 changing its name to ‘Pacific Rim’

Dropping Alberni will be more inclusive to coastal communities, trustees say

Alberni Valley agencies focus on vulnerable citizens as concern over COVID-19 grows

CMHA coordinates efforts so people living in poverty ‘don’t get missed’

Port Alberni, ACRD open joint Emergency Operations Centre to keep ahead of COVID-19

No cases of COVID-19 in Alberni Valley, says ACRD official

Port Alberni’s tourist train will return for summer 2020

City council earmarks funding for shortened route during latest budget meeting

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO

B.C. Premier Horgan says PM Trudeau to take issue up with Transport Canada

Most Read