The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

School District 70 gets a new name

Name change reflects district’s West Coast roots

School District 70 officially has a new name.

The district applied last year to change from School District 70 (Alberni) to School District 70 (Pacific Rim).

“We are excited by the name change and are pleased that the district name will now reflect the broader geographic region served by the school district,” SD70 superintendent Greg Smyth said in a news release.

“We remain true to the district’s strong identity and roots in Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet and Bamfield communities, and believe ‘Pacific Rim’ honours the spirit of Vancouver Island’s West Coast while resonating with people provincially, nationally and internationally.”

The new name will start to appear in correspondence, documents, business transactions and publicly, Smyth said.

The sign in front of the school district’s office on Roger Street at Sixth Avenue has not yet been changed to the new name.

