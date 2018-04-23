A man is loaded onto a waiting BC Air Ambulance helicopter that landed on the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway just past the intersection at Coronation Mall in Ladysmith on Monday morning. (Mike Gregory Photo)

Scooter crash leaves Island man with critical injuries

RCMP said a truck was making a left-hand turn when it collided with the scooter travelling through the intersection

A local man in his early 60s was critically injured following a collision between a scooter and a pickup truck in Ladysmith on Monday morning.

The accident occurred before 11 a.m. at the intersection of North Davis Road and Chemainus Road in front of Coronation Mall.

Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard said the Ram 1500 was making a left-hand turn to go northbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it collided with a Yamaha scooter travelling through the intersection.

“That’s all we know right now. We don’t know who had the right-of-way,” Brissard added.

The driver and passenger in the pickup remained at the scene to be interviewed by RCMP officers. There was visible damage to both the front bumper and grill of the vehicle.

BC Ambulance paramedics and Ladysmith firefighters treated the man in the intersection as southbound traffic was diverted off of the highway and onto North Davis Road.

Brissard told the Chronicle that the man’s injuries are “critical.”

Traffic was later shut down in both directions for upwards of half an hour as a BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on the highway to transport the man to hospital.

There were a few tense moments after the crash victim had been loaded onto the helicopter when it powered down again on the highway and emergency personnel made their way over.

It turned out an advance life support paramedic was on board and required more gear.

The RCMP’s South Island Traffic division out of Chemainus will now work to reconstruct the scene.

“They’ll look at measurements and any other marks that are on the road as well as damage to the vehicles and they’ll try and piece it together,” Brissard said.

 

Previous story
Nightly closures on West Coast Highway delayed until June
Next story
ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

Just Posted

Nightly closures on West Coast Highway delayed until June

Daytime roadwork on Alberni/Tofino connector to begin May 7

Alberni Valley fire departments hold annual Boot Drive

Campaign will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Scooter crash leaves Island man with critical injuries

RCMP said a truck was making a left-hand turn when it collided with the scooter travelling through the intersection

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Most Read